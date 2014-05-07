Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Follow all of the New Orleans Saints draft moves on your phone with the team's free mobile app

The New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon can be downloaded on iTunes and Google Play

May 06, 2014 at 10:02 PM

Stay up to date with all of the New Orleans Saints 2014 draft moves by downloading the team's official mobile app presented by Verizon!

Fans can watch the Saints draft show hosted by Sean Kelley and John DeShazier and all of the team's draft press conferences live in the app.

A Saints draft dracker is featured on the homepage of the app.

This free app – available on ITunes and Google Play – is the best way to keep up with breaking news on the team, watch live press conferences with Coach Sean Payton and players and relive your favorite Saints moments. It provides easy access to videos, photos, audio (including our daily Black and Blue Report podcast) and one-touch access to all of the team's social media accounts. It includes our roster (with brief player bios) and depth chart.

It also has our schedule, league standings and statistics. We've included a map of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with a listing of the facility's rest rooms, merchandise and concession stands plus ATMs.

The Apple version is compatible with IPhone, IPod touch and iPad. You can download it here.

The Android version is available on Google Play here.

Flashback: Kenny Stills at the NFL Combine

Associated Press photos of WR Kenny Stills at the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine.

Advertising