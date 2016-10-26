Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the Saints on Wednesday, October 26

Coach Payton spoke with media Wednesday morning

Oct 26, 2016 at 02:15 AM
  1. Coach Sean Payton held a conference call with local media Wednesday morning. Listen to it here.
  1. Saints and SUDIA presented with Fuel Up to Play 60 a hometown grant to Garyville Magnet School on Tuesday with the help of Saints linebacker Michael Mauti.
  1. View photos from punter Thomas Morstead's celebrity server dinner Monday, benefitting his foundation, What You Give Will Grow.
  1. Drew Brees will meet with media live around 2:30 p.m. today. Watch on your app or by clicking here.
  1. Check out the Saints Fantasy Forecast presented by Campbell's Soup for week 8 with host Jen Hale.
