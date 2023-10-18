Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 18

Oct 18, 2023 at 08:45 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 18:

  1. The Saints have their final practice before their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7:15 on Oct. 19. Dennis Allen will address the media after practice and it will be broadcast on NewOrleansSaints.com live.
  2. The final Saints Injury Report Powered by LA CAT releases after practice. Check out the injury report from Oct. 17 while you wait.
  3. After practice Erin Summers will break down all the events from the day in the Saints Practice Report released in the evening. Check out the practice report from Oct. 17 as well while you anticipate the latest edition.
  4. The best photos from the Saints defense against the Houston Texans releases later in the day. Check out the best of the Saints offense as well.
  5. Stay tuned from video coverage of player interviews and catch up on interviews from earlier practices.

Photos: Best of Saints Offense vs. Texans | 2023 NFL Week 6

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints offense in their week 6 game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 15 in NRG Stadium.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Chris Olave (12).
1 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Chris Olave (12).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Kendre Miller (25).
2 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Kendre Miller (25).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).
5 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).
9 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).
10 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).
11 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).
15 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
23 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame warm-ups from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 30

Check out the pregame warm-ups from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
26 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
27 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
28 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
29 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
30 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
