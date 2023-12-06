Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 6

Saints head to practice in preparation for Panthers

Dec 06, 2023 at 09:15 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 6:

  1. The New Orleans Saints return to practice in preparation for their game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome. After practice, the locker room will be open to the media. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video from any interviews.
  2. After practice, the Saints will release the first Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT of the week.
  3. A new episode of the Saints Podcast releases later in the day featuring former Saints and Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme. Catch up on the latest episode featuring John Hendrix of Saints News for Fan Nation and SI.com.
  4. The Best of the Saints Defense vs the Detroit Lions photo gallery releases later in the day. Check out the Best of the Saints Offense if you missed it.
  5. Senior writer John DeShazier will have the story of the day's events. Check out DeShazier's latest story on Derek Carr's injury status.

Photos: Best of Saints Offense vs. Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints offense in their week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3 in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
