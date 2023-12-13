Five Things to Know About the Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 13

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 13:
- The New Orleans Saints begin practices to prepare for the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 17 in the Caesars Superdome. After practice, quarterback Derek Carr will speak with the media live at 3:30 p.m. and you can watch it live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- After practice, the first Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT will be released. Be sure to see the latest on Saints' players health status.
- This evening, the first Saints Practice Report of the week will release this evening.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have the story of the day's events. Catch up on DeShazier's latest story on the upcoming game against the Giants.
- NewOrleansSaints.com will have the sound from Jeff Ireland's appearance on the Saints Hour. Stay tuned for the latest from the Saints vice president/assistant general manager of college personnel.
The New Orleans Saints visited the Ronald McDonald House Charities to host a holiday party on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Saints center Erik McCoy, offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, and long snapper Zach Wood were there to celebrate with the attendees.