Five things to know about the Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 5

Team returns to the practice field

Aug 05, 2015 at 12:02 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints return to their normal practice schedule Wednesday, Aug. 5. A morning practice in pads will starts at 7:50 a.m. central and a walk-through at 3:30 p.m. central. Stay up to date by visiting NewOrleansSaints.com throughout the day or check in with your team app.
  1. Coach Payton and a few players will meet with the media after practice. Watch live here.
  1. We've put together a video with the best player soundbites from the first week of training camp. Watch it here.
  1. Take a look at the 50 best photos from the first week.
  1. Senior writer John DeShazier wrote about running back Tim Hightower's comeback from knee surgery. It is worth your time.
