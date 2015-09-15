Five things to know about the Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 15

- The New Orleans Saints do not practice on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The team will return to practice on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
- New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis will be a featured speaker at the weekly meeting of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club on Tuesday. For details on the event click here.
- Get behind the scenes of the 2015 Saintsation calendar shoot in Sandestin, Florida. Watch it here.
- View video and quotes from Sean Payton's Monday press conference here.
- Check out what's being written about the Saints and NFL online in Tuesday's Saints Morning Break presented by Community Coffee.