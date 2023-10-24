Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 24

Oct 24, 2023 at 08:59 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 24:

  1. Like every Tuesday, the Saints have the day off. Stay tuned to see where they show up in the community. NewOrleansSaints.com will have coverage of any appearances the Saints players make.
  2. The Best of the photo coverage from the Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Best Photos of the Saints offense releases later in the day.
  3. The Saints defense is off to an exceptional start to the year ranking fourth in the NFL in yards allowed, behind only the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.
  4. Saints owner Gayle Benson spoke at WYES luncheon in Mandeville on Oct. 23. Check out NewOrleansSaints.com for photos.
  5. To keep up with all the Saints latest news, photos and video, download the New Orleans Saints app.

Photos: Louisiana High School Game of the Month: Rummel vs. Brother Martin | October 2023

The Rummel Raiders host the Brother Martin Crusaders at Joe Yenni Stadium during the New Orleans Saints Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights game in Metairie, LA on Friday, October 20, 2023. The Crusaders held off a late Raider rally to hang on for a 21-16 victory.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
1 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
3 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
4 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
5 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
6 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
7 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
8 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
9 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
10 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
11 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
12 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
13 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
14 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
15 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
16 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
17 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
18 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
19 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
20 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
21 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
22 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
23 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
24 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
25 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
26 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
27 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
28 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
29 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
30 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
31 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
32 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
33 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
34 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
35 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
36 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
37 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
38 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
39 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
40 / 40

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
