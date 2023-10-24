Five Things to Know about the Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 24

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 24:
- Like every Tuesday, the Saints have the day off. Stay tuned to see where they show up in the community. NewOrleansSaints.com will have coverage of any appearances the Saints players make.
- The Best of the photo coverage from the Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Best Photos of the Saints offense releases later in the day.
- The Saints defense is off to an exceptional start to the year ranking fourth in the NFL in yards allowed, behind only the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.
- Saints owner Gayle Benson spoke at WYES luncheon in Mandeville on Oct. 23. Check out NewOrleansSaints.com for photos.
The Rummel Raiders host the Brother Martin Crusaders at Joe Yenni Stadium during the New Orleans Saints Louisiana High School Football Under the Lights game in Metairie, LA on Friday, October 20, 2023. The Crusaders held off a late Raider rally to hang on for a 21-16 victory.