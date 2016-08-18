Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the Saints on Thursday, August 18

Saints are practicing with Texans today

Aug 18, 2016 at 02:10 AM
  1. The Saints will stage a joint practice with the Texans today, beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT in Houston. To attend this open practice, click here.
  1. Read what's being written about the Saints and the NFL in the Saints Morning Break presented by Community Coffee for Aug. 18.
  1. The Saints led the NFL in TV Ratings for Week 1 of Preason. To read about the ratings, click here.
  1. Listen to the Black and Blue Report presented by ABC Insurance Agencies with Kasim Edebali.
  1. Check out photos from Wednesday's Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon practice at The Greenbrier.
