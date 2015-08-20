Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the Saints on Thursday, Aug. 20

Second day of joint practices with Patriots

Aug 20, 2015 at 12:01 AM
  1. New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton is scheduled to meet with the media at 7:50 a.m. central Thursday, Aug. 20. Click here to watch his press conference live. He will be followed by Coach Bill Belichick.
  1. The Saints and the Patriots are scheduled to take the field at 8:30 a.m. central. Use your app or visit NewOrleansSaints.com for updates.
  1. Players will meet with the media after the practice and we'll have their videos posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  1. Mike Golic, one of the hosts of ESPN's Mike and Mike, was at practice Wednesday watching his son Mike Golic Jr. He graciously agreed to be a guest on our Black and Blue Report. Listen.
  1. Check out the great photos from Wednesday's practice.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising