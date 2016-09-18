Five things to know about the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 18

- The Saints play against the Giants in MetLife Stadium with a noon CT kickoff. For fans traveling to New York for the game, take a look at our New York Travel Guide.
- For broadcast information on the Saints at Giants game, visit here.
- Be sure to watch the Saints Live Postgame Show presented by Verizon following the game. Live press conferences will also be on the show.
- Go Inside the Game and take a look at the stat comparison between Saints and Giants.
- The inactives for the game will post around 10:30 a.m.