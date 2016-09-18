Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 18

Team kicks off at noon CT at MetLife Stadium

Sep 18, 2016 at 01:00 AM
  1. The Saints play against the Giants in MetLife Stadium with a noon CT kickoff. For fans traveling to New York for the game, take a look at our New York Travel Guide.
  1. For broadcast information on the Saints at Giants game, visit here.
  1. Be sure to watch the Saints Live Postgame Show presented by Verizon following the game. Live press conferences will also be on the show.
  1. Go Inside the Game and take a look at the stat comparison between Saints and Giants.
  1. The inactives for the game will post around 10:30 a.m.
