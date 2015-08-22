Five things to know about the Saints on Saturday, Aug. 22

- The New Orleans Saints play host the New England Patriots at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It's the Saints' first home game of the 2015 and the second game of preseason.
- If you haven't downloaded the Saints app you should before Saturday's game. There's a host of new features for fans going to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and for those watching the game from home. Some details.
- Champions Square will open at 3:30 p.m., along with club XLIV and Opening Act. All gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome open at 4:30 p.m., with the exception of Gate A Ground Level, which opens to Suite and ADA Patrons at 3:30 p.m. More game and entertainment info here.
- Former Saint player J.J. McCleskley will sign autographs from 4:30-5:45 p.m. Saturday at the Saints Hall of Fame outside Gate b. Details.
- Another reminder about traffic routes following Saints games this season. If you're leaving via Interstate 10 West please read.