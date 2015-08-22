Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the Saints on Saturday, Aug. 22

Saints play host to the Patriots at 6:30 Saturday

Aug 22, 2015 at 01:34 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints play host the New England Patriots at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It's the Saints' first home game of the 2015 and the second game of preseason.
  1. If you haven't downloaded the Saints app you should before Saturday's game. There's a host of new features for fans going to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and for those watching the game from home. Some details.
  1. Champions Square will open at 3:30 p.m., along with club XLIV and Opening Act. All gates at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome open at 4:30 p.m., with the exception of Gate A Ground Level, which opens to Suite and ADA Patrons at 3:30 p.m. More game and entertainment info here.
  1. Former Saint player J.J. McCleskley will sign autographs from 4:30-5:45 p.m. Saturday at the Saints Hall of Fame outside Gate b. Details.
  1. Another reminder about traffic routes following Saints games this season. If you're leaving via Interstate 10 West please read.
