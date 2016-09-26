Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the Saints on Monday, September 26, 2016

Team plays Falcons in Monday Night Football

Sep 26, 2016 at 01:00 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints play the Atlanta Falcons at 7:30 p.m. CT in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday.
  1. Champions Square opens at 4:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. For more entertainment information, visit here.
  1. Be sure to watch the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon on Monday night following the game. You can watch on your app or by clicking here five minutes after the game.
  1. If you have not yet watched 'The Saints Are Coming' documentary on the re-opening of the Superdome 10 years ago after Hurricane Katrina, be sure to do so here. Read the oral history here.
  1. See more footage from The Edge not in the documentary here.
