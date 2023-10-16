Five Things to Know about the Saints on Monday, Oct. 16

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 16:
- The Saints enter a shortened week following the team's game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 15. The Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video. More ways to watch the game can be found on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media today with the availability streamed live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have the story of the day from media availability. DeShazier's latest story covered standout performances from the Saints game against the Texans.
- With the abbreviated week, an estimated Injury Report powered by LA CAT will be released later in the day. Stay tuned to see the status for Saints and Jaguars players.
- A new episode of the NewOrleansSaints podcast recapping the events of the Houston Texans game will be released later in the day. Listen to it on NewOrleansSaints.com or on the Saints App.
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party presented by Bud Light for their game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 15, 2023 at the Swamp Room in New Orleans, Louisiana.