Five Things to Know About the Saints on Monday, Dec. 4

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday Dec. 4:
- The New Orleans Saints lost 33-28 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 3. To watch a replay of that game or the rest of the games from around the NFL, check out NFL+ for full game replays as well as other exclusive content.
- Head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media later in the day from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The Saints and Pelicans recently won three Suncoast Regional Emmy awards. Stay tuned for more information about the awards.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have coverage from the media access for the day. Catch up on DeShazier's coverage from the Saints-Lions game.
- Stay tuned for the latest episode of the Saints Podcast which is expected to release later in the day. Be sure to catch up on the latest episode featuring Saints Legend and offensive assistant Jahri Evans.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.