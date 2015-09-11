Five things to know about the Saints on Friday, Sept. 11

- Coach Payton will speak with local media at 12:45 p.m. today. Watch his press conference live here.
- Drew Brees participated in "NFL Superlatives" on "The Tonight Show staring Jimmy Fallon". Check out Brees' superlative among others in the NFL.
- The New Orleans Saints open the regular season at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3:05 p.m. CT.
- Use the Saints mobile app to keep up with the latest stats in Sunday's game. For more information you can click here.
- John DeShazier wrote about the undrafted defensive linemen on the Saints roster. Read it here.