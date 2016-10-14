Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the Saints on Friday, October 14

Oct 14, 2016 at 02:00 AM
  1. Head coach Sean Payton will hold a live press conference with local media around 1:15 p.m. CT Friday. Watch live on your app or by clicking here.
  1. Take a look at the Saints Injury Report presented by Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute for Thursday. Nine Saints players are on the report.
  1. Read the Madden Simulation for Week 6: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints.
  1. Watch locker room videos from Thursday: Roman Harper, Zach Strief, James Laurinaitis and Cameron Jordan.
  1. See what's being written about the Saints and NFL in the Saints Morning Break presented by Community Coffee.
