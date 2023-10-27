Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Friday, Oct. 27

Saints practice in preparation for cross-conference matchup against Indianapolis Colts

Oct 27, 2023 at 08:59 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 27:

  1. The New Orleans Saints head to their final practice on the week in preparation for their Oct. 29 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Afterwords head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media and NewOrleansSaints.com will have live coverage of his 1:45 press conference.
  2. After practice, the final Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT will be released. Catch up on Thursday's while you await the injury report for the day.
  3. After practice, the locker room will be open to the media for interviews. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of player interviews from the period. Stay tuned to see which players talk and catch up on the player interviews from earlier in the week.
  4. The latest practice report with Erin Summers recapping all the events of the day will release this evening. If you missed, the episode from Oct. 26 check it out on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  5. To keep up with all the latest coverage from the team, be sure to download the Saints app.

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Jaguars | 2023 NFL Week 7

Catch the best 30 best photos of the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 7 Thursday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19 in the Caesars Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
1 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
2 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 7 between New Orleans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023.
3 / 30

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 7 between New Orleans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 7 between New Orleans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023.
4 / 30

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 7 between New Orleans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
5 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
6 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.
7 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 7 between New Orleans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023.
8 / 30

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 7 between New Orleans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
9 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
10 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
11 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
12 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.
13 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
14 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
15 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
16 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.
17 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
18 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
19 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
20 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
21 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
22 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame warm-ups from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 30

Check out the pregame warm-ups from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.
24 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.
25 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.
26 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.
27 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
28 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
29 / 30

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 19, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.
30 / 30

Fans get ready for the Week 7 Thursday Night Football battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by the family of defensive end Bryan Bresee.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Thursday, Oct. 26

Saints practice in preparation for cross-conference matchup against Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 25

Saints return to practice in preparation for Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 24

news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Monday, Oct. 23

Saints head into new week preparing to take on Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Friday, Oct. 20

The Saints look to rebound following 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Thursday, Oct. 19

The Saints take on the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in the Caesars Superdome at 7:15 pm
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 18

news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 17

news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Monday, Oct. 16

news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 15

Saints will play at the Texans at noon on Fox
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 13

Saints practice Friday to prepare for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans
Advertising