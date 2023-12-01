Five Things to Know About the Saints on Friday, Dec. 1

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 1:
- The New Orleans Saints head into their last practice of the week. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media and you can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com at 1:45 p.m.
- After the Saints practice, the locker room will be open to the media. Videos of the interviews will be available on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- A new episode of the Saints podcast releases later in the day featuring Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist and offensive assistant Jahri Evans. Check out the latest episode featuring NFL on FOX analyst Daryl "Moose" Johnston while you wait.
- The Best Photos of November releases later in the day presented by Sony. Stay tuned for the release of that on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The final Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT releases after practice. Check out Thursday's Injury Report while you wait for the latest news about the Saints health.
Catch the best 20 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 26 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
1 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 20
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3