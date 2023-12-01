Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Friday, Dec. 1

Saints head into final practice of the week as Detroit Lions and Week 13 approach

Dec 01, 2023 at 09:15 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 1:

  1. The New Orleans Saints head into their last practice of the week. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media and you can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com at 1:45 p.m.
  2. After the Saints practice, the locker room will be open to the media. Videos of the interviews will be available on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. A new episode of the Saints podcast releases later in the day featuring Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist and offensive assistant Jahri Evans. Check out the latest episode featuring NFL on FOX analyst Daryl "Moose" Johnston while you wait.
  4. The Best Photos of November releases later in the day presented by Sony. Stay tuned for the release of that on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  5. The final Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT releases after practice. Check out Thursday's Injury Report while you wait for the latest news about the Saints health.

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 12

Catch the best 20 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 26 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 20

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Thursday, Nov. 30

Saints continue practicing as they prepare for Detroit Lions and Week 13
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 29

Saints return to practice as they begin preparations for Week 13.
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 28

Saints have an off day before they begin preparations for Week 13.
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Monday, Nov. 27

Saints look to rebound after 24-15 loss to Atlanta Falcons
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 26

Saints play at the Atlanta Falcons at noon on Fox
news

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, Nov. 24

Saints enter final full practice before clash against Atlanta Falcons
news

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 23

Saints continue preparations for Sunday's game at Atlanta
news

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, Nov. 22

news

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, Nov. 21

news

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, Nov. 20

news

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, Nov. 15

Advertising