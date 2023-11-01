Five Things to Know About the Saints for Wednesday, Nov. 1

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 1:
- The New Orleans Saints return to practice as the team prepares to take on the Chicago Bears in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 5. Quarterback Derek Carr will speak live with the media after practice at roughly 3 p.m.
- The best photos of the Saints defense in their win against the Colts releases later in the day. Also NewOrleansSaints.com will have a our Best of October photo gallery showing all the best game action shots of the month.
- With the return to practice comes the return of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers released later in the evening.
- Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis appeared on the Saints Hour on WWL yesterday. NewOrleansSaints.com will have audio coverage of his interview as well as a recap later in the day.
- The New Orleans Saints name their High School Coach of the Week later today. Stay tuned to see who is honored this week and check out the photo gallery of last week's winner.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30, joining in the fun during their physical education class.