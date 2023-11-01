Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Wednesday, Nov. 1

Nov 01, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 1:

  1. The New Orleans Saints return to practice as the team prepares to take on the Chicago Bears in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 5. Quarterback Derek Carr will speak live with the media after practice at roughly 3 p.m.
  2. The best photos of the Saints defense in their win against the Colts releases later in the day. Also NewOrleansSaints.com will have a our Best of October photo gallery showing all the best game action shots of the month.
  3. With the return to practice comes the return of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers released later in the evening.
  4. Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis appeared on the Saints Hour on WWL yesterday. NewOrleansSaints.com will have audio coverage of his interview as well as a recap later in the day.
  5. The New Orleans Saints name their High School Coach of the Week later today. Stay tuned to see who is honored this week and check out the photo gallery of last week's winner.

Photos: Paulson Adebo P.E. Takeover at Bricolage Academy

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
1 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
2 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
3 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
4 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
5 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
6 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
7 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
8 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
9 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
10 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
11 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
12 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
13 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
14 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
15 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
16 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
17 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
18 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
19 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
20 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.
21 / 21

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo surprised students at Bricolage Academy on Monday, October 30,  joining in the fun during their physical education class.

Adam Fournier/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, Oct. 31

Saints have Halloween off as team prepares to take on Chicago Bears on Nov. 5
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Monday, Oct. 30

Saints return home after a 38-27 victory over Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Sunday, Oct. 29

Saints will play the Colts at noon on Fox
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Friday, Oct. 27

Saints practice in preparation for cross-conference matchup against Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Thursday, Oct. 26

Saints practice in preparation for cross-conference matchup against Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 25

Saints return to practice in preparation for Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 24

news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Monday, Oct. 23

Saints head into new week preparing to take on Indianapolis Colts
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Friday, Oct. 20

The Saints look to rebound following 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Thursday, Oct. 19

The Saints take on the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in the Caesars Superdome at 7:15 pm
news

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 18

Advertising