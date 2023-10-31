Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, Oct. 31

Saints have Halloween off as team prepares to take on Chicago Bears on Nov. 5

Oct 31, 2023 at 08:59 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 31:

  1. Happy Halloween! Our Best of the Saints Offense photo gallery releases later today. Stay tuned as we release the best Saints photos throughout the week.
  2. If you want to watch a replay of the Saints victory over the Colts and replays around the league, check out NFL+ for replays and more exclusive content.
  3. NewOrleansSaints.com will have a video showcasing Derek Carr's three most improbably completions in the game against the Indianapolis Colts according to Next Gen Stats. The video releases later in the day.
  4. The Saints last played their next opponent the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2021 where they defeated the Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
  5. To keep up with all the Saints coverage, as well as help Light Up the Dome on Sunday against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, be sure to download the Saints App.

Photos: Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

