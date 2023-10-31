Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, Oct. 31

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 31:
- Happy Halloween! Our Best of the Saints Offense photo gallery releases later today. Stay tuned as we release the best Saints photos throughout the week.
- If you want to watch a replay of the Saints victory over the Colts and replays around the league, check out NFL+ for replays and more exclusive content.
- NewOrleansSaints.com will have a video showcasing Derek Carr's three most improbably completions in the game against the Indianapolis Colts according to Next Gen Stats. The video releases later in the day.
- The Saints last played their next opponent the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2021 where they defeated the Bears 21-9 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
- To keep up with all the Saints coverage, as well as help Light Up the Dome on Sunday against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, be sure to download the Saints App.
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
1 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
31 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 / 32
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3