New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, April 30 | Gameday Playbook

Undrafted free agents Matthew Hayball, Sincere Haynesworth, Jermaine Jackson and Kyle Sheets to speak with media

Apr 30, 2024 at 09:46 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, April 30:

1. Undrafted free agents punter Matthew Hayball, center Sincere Haynesworth, wide receiver Jermaine Jackson and wide receiver Kyle Sheets will all speak with the media later in the day. Their interviews will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the day.

2. The Saints Schedule Challenge is still open with April 30 being the final day to submit your guesses to the final schedule for the team. Submit your guesses to what the Saints final schedule for your chance to win four tickets to attend the Saints 2024 regular season home opener, four pre-game sideline passes for the same game and one jersey autographed a Saints player.

3. The best photos from the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions will be released later in the day. Check out the best photos of the Saints Cheer Krewe.

SAINTS DRAFT 2024

Get the latest news, interviews and pick coverage from the Saints selections in the 2024 NFL Draft!

DRAFT CENTRAL

4. The Saints selected South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with pick 150 in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, becoming the 24th quarterback drafted by the New Orleans Saints in franchise history. NewOrleansSaints.com will release a photo gallery showcasing all 24 quarterbacks the Saints have drafted in their 57 year history.

5. The final week of inaugural season of Saints Girls High School Flag Football is upon us. With games on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a championship Saturday with a tournament to crown the champion, stay tuned for all the coverage as the season comes to a close

Photos: 2024 NFL Draft Watch Party at Benson Tower

New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz and several Saints legends joined team partners at a Draft watch party at Benson Tower for Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25.

New Orleans Saints
