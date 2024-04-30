Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, April 30 | Gameday Playbook

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, April 30:
1. Undrafted free agents punter Matthew Hayball, center Sincere Haynesworth, wide receiver Jermaine Jackson and wide receiver Kyle Sheets will all speak with the media later in the day. Their interviews will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the day.
2. The Saints Schedule Challenge is still open with April 30 being the final day to submit your guesses to the final schedule for the team. Submit your guesses to what the Saints final schedule for your chance to win four tickets to attend the Saints 2024 regular season home opener, four pre-game sideline passes for the same game and one jersey autographed a Saints player.
3. The best photos from the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions will be released later in the day. Check out the best photos of the Saints Cheer Krewe.
4. The Saints selected South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with pick 150 in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, becoming the 24th quarterback drafted by the New Orleans Saints in franchise history. NewOrleansSaints.com will release a photo gallery showcasing all 24 quarterbacks the Saints have drafted in their 57 year history.
5. The final week of inaugural season of Saints Girls High School Flag Football is upon us. With games on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a championship Saturday with a tournament to crown the champion, stay tuned for all the coverage as the season comes to a close
New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz and several Saints legends joined team partners at a Draft watch party at Benson Tower for Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25.