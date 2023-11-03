Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints for Friday, Nov. 3

Nov 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 3:

  1. The Saints head to practice for the final day in preparation for their Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bears. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media live at 1:45 p.m.
  2. Senior writer John DeShazier will bring you the story of the day from today's practices. Check out his last story about wide receiver Michael Thomas.
  3. A new episode of the Saints Podcast releases today previewing the game against the Chicago Bears. Also, check out the latest episode featuring cornerback Alontae Taylor if you missed it.
  4. A new episode of the Saints Practice report with Erin Summers will release this evening recapping all the days events. Check out the Nov. 2 episode too.
  5. The last Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT releases after practice this afternoon. See the latest information and catch up on Thursday's injury report if you missed it.

Photos: Saints, Rouses Markets host 2023 food drive in Mobile, AL

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Rouses Markets to host food drives to benefit food banks across the Gulf Coast in November. Saints legend Nick Fairley appeared at the latest event in Mobile, AL on Thursday, Nov. 2 along with Saints Cheer Krewe members.

