Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Team hits the practice field as home opener on Sept. 10 against Tennessee Titans rapidly approaches

Sep 06, 2023 at 09:01 AM
Photos: Cameron Jordan visits Good Shepherd School | Random Acts of Kindness

On Tuesday, September 5, New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ visited Good Shepherd school, speaking to students about leadership, always giving your best effort in all aspects of life, how to grow in leadership, and being a forever learner. .

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, September 6.

  1. The New Orleans Saints have practice today and head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media on a conference call. NewOrleansSaints.com will have the audio from it available later in the day.
  2. Quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ will have a press conference today broadcast live on NewOrleansSaints.com at 3 p.m. Videos of locker room availability will also be posted later in the day.
  3. The New Orleans Saints podcast returns Wednesday, Sept. 6 to kick off our regular season coverage featuring Saints legend and kicking coach John Carney. The latest episode from Aug. 30 covered the roster moves the Saints made as the 53 man roster took shape.
  4. The first injury report powered by LA CAT for the matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10 will be released today. It can be viewed on NewOrleansSaints.com when it is released.
  5. NewOrleansSaints.com will have the latest episode of the practice report with Erin Summers later in the day. Be on the lookout for that as well as all the video coverage from practice on NewOrleansSaints.com or on the Saints App presented by Verizon.

