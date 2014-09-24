Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 24. 2014

Coach Payton and Drew Brees will speak with the media

Sep 24, 2014 at 01:56 AM
  1. Coach Payton;s press conference will begin around 1:45 and Drew Brees will follow. Watch live at bit.ly/CoachLive.
  1. New Orleans media will speak with Dallas coach Jason Garrett and wide receiver Dez Bryant this afternoon. The audio will be posted around 2:45 p.m.
  1. The team will release it's first injury report of Week 4 at 3 p.m. Check back on NewOrleansSaints.com for the latest.
  1. Watch our Fantasy Forecast presented by Xbox One as Jen Hale and the experts from the Fantasy Sports Network preview Week 4's outlook.
  1. NewOrleanSaints.com and fashion blogger Krystal Faircloth of apinchoflovely.com have teamed up to showcase some of the best-dressed Saints fans at the team's home games. See Faircloth's picks from the Vikings game.
