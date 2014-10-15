Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014

Coach Payton and Drew Brees will speak with the media

Oct 15, 2014 at 01:46 AM
  1. Coach Payton and Drew Brees will hold their weekly press conferences after practice around 1:45 p.m. Watch live at bit.ly/CoachLive
  1. Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell and quarterback Matthew Stafford will speak with the New Orleans media via conference call around 11 a.m. The audio will be posted shortly after.
  1. The first injury report of Lions week will be released at 3 p.m. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com for the latest.
  1. Watch this week's Fantasy Forecast presented by Xbox one with host Jen Hale.
  1. The Saints were busy in the community on Tuesday. Click through photos from Curtis Lofton's Fuel Up to Play 60 school visit, Akiem Hicks and Cameron Jordan's Rotolo's literacy visit and Rita Benson LeBlanc and players visit to The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center.
