Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014

- The New Orleans media will speak with Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Joe Flacco via conference call this afternoon. The audio will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com shortly after.
- Take a look at Wednesday's Morning Break to see what is being written about the Saints and NFL.
- Morten Andersen was named Modern-Era semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2015 on Tuesday.
- Many Saints players spent their Tuesday giving back to the community. Click through photos from the Winn-Dixie's SAINTsational Fall Festival and Rotolo's visit to Joshua Butler Elementary.
- The Saints/Louisiana National Guard High School Coach of the Week is Ryan Manale of De LaSalle.