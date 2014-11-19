Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014

New Orleans media will speak with Joe Flacco and John Harbaugh

Nov 19, 2014 at 01:00 AM
  1. The New Orleans media will speak with Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Joe Flacco via conference call this afternoon. The audio will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com shortly after.
  1. Take a look at Wednesday's Morning Break to see what is being written about the Saints and NFL.
  1. Morten Andersen was named Modern-Era semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2015 on Tuesday.
  1. Many Saints players spent their Tuesday giving back to the community. Click through photos from the Winn-Dixie's SAINTsational Fall Festival and Rotolo's visit to Joshua Butler Elementary.
  1. The Saints/Louisiana National Guard High School Coach of the Week is Ryan Manale of De LaSalle.
