Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 9

Aug 09, 2023 at 08:57 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 9.

  1. The Saints have a closed practice today as the team approaches its first preseason game of the 2023 season on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast on Fox8/Gray TV. For more ways to catch the action, visit NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. Coach Dennis Allen and some select players will speak to the media following today's practice. You can catch their interviews live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints social media channels, and the Saints YouTube. Interviews will also be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the afternoon.
  3. Get a breakdown of today's action with our Practice Report with Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini tonight at 7:30 p.m., available on Yurview. Also catch up on the action from Aug. 7 if you missed it.
  4. First look and All-Access photos from today's practice will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon. Be sure to check out the best snapshots of the action.
  5. It was announced Tuesday that due to ongoing heat warnings in the New Orleans area, the Saints have cancelled their final open practice that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10 in an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff. You can read the full release on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Photos: Best of Saints Training Camp 2023 | Week 2 Fans

Catch the best fan photos from the team's second week of practices at 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
