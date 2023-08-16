Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 16

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 16.
- The Saints are on the road to Los Angeles for joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18.
- NewOrleansSaints.com will keep the coverage rolling as the team hits the road including the next episode of Mic'd Up courtesy of Verizon releasing Aug. 16. The latest episode featured Juwan Johnson. Stay tuned to find out who was Mic'd Up this time.
- Another episode of Rouses Ice Cold Takes will be out Aug. 16. Cameron Jordan and Bryan Bresee were featured in the latest episode. See who is giving their takes next on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Catch up on the New Orleans Saints Training Camp report available on Yurview. The next new episode will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.
- The Saints will take on the Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 20. The game will be broadcast on Fox 8/Gray TV. For local radio coverage, find your station on NewOrleansSaints.com. For all your Saints coverage on the go, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.