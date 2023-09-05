Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 4

Saints off practice as the season opener against the Titans on Sept. 10 approaches

Sep 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, September 5.

  1. The New Orleans Saints have the day off on Tuesday as the team heads toward their home opener on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
  2. There's a new way to consume Saints content this season with NFL+ to allow you to watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
  3. For those taking in our home opener against the Tennessee Titans, be sure to download the Saints Mobile App presented by Verizon to access your tickets, participate in the pregame Light Up the Dome, and more.
  4. The New Orleans Saints podcast will return on Wednesday, Sept. 5 to kick off our regular season coverage. The latest episode from Aug. 30 covered the roster moves the Saints made as the 53 man roster took shape.
  5. With the Saints off from practice, be on the lookout on NewOrleansSaints.com for coverage of any community events from the day.

Photos: Remembering music legend and Saints fan Jimmy Buffett

A frequent guest at Training Camp and home games, the New Orleans Saints remember music legend and fan Jimmy Buffett who passed away at the age of 76 on September 1, 2023.

A frequent guest at Training Camp and home games, the New Orleans Saints remember music legend and fan Jimmy Buffett who passed away at the age of 76 on September 1, 2023.
1 / 20

A frequent guest at Training Camp and home games, the New Orleans Saints remember music legend and fan Jimmy Buffett who passed away at the age of 76 on September 1, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
