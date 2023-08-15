Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 15

Saints preparing to head to Los Angeles for joint practice with the Chargers

Aug 15, 2023 at 09:26 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 15.

  1. The Saints will practice Tuesday in shells at 4:10 to 6:10 p.m. before heading to Los Angeles for joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18. NewOrleansSaints.com will have live post practice media coverage at 6:10 p.m.
  2. The team will have the day off Wednesday, Aug. 16, as the players will be traveling to Los Angeles. NewOrleansSaints.com will keep the coverage rolling though as the next episode of Mic'd Up courtesy of Verizon releases Wednesday, Aug. 16. The latest episode featured Juwan Johnson. Stay tuned to find out who was Mic'd Up this time.
  3. Stay tuned for all our best of photo coverage throughout the week for our best shots from the first week of preseason. The first gallery covering the New Orleans Saints offense is already out with more to come throughout the week.
  4. Catch up on the New Orleans Saints Training Camp report available on Yurview. The next new episode will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.
  5. The Saints will take on the Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 20. The game will be broadcast on Fox 8/Gray TV. For local radio coverage, find your station on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Photos: Entertainment | Saints vs. Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Week 1 between New Orleans and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
