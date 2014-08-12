Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 12

Saints will practice twice Tuesday

Aug 12, 2014 at 12:00 AM

New Orleans Saints Training Camp Presented by Verizon: August 11, 2014

Photos from the 13th practice of 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon at The Greenbrier on Monday, August 11, 2014. Photos taken by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints photos)

  1. Tuesday is the penultimate day of New Orleans Saints training camp presented by Verizon at The Greenbrier. Coach Sean Payton will meet with the media following the morning practice. Start checking here around 10 a.m. central. If it's a heavy rain we won't be able to broadcast live. Follow @Saints on Twitter for updates.
  1. The team's quarterbacks had another QB challenge Monday afternoon. You can watch the video here.
  1. Our Afternoon Wrap is the best video summary of the day's Saints news, filled with practice highlights. Watch Monday's here.
  1. With Friday's preseason home opener approaching you don't want to be without the official New Orleans Saints app. Here's how you can get it.
  1. Tuesday promises to be another great edition of the Black and Blue Report. Listen to all of our shows here.
