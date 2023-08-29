Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
- Catch post practice media availability live on NewOrleansSaints.com. See Dennis Allen live at 4:15 p.m. or see the video posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the day.
- NewOrleansSaints.com will bring best of photo coverage from Sunday night's game against the Texans. Best of the New Orleans Saints offense will come out Aug. 29.
- New Orleans Saints Gayle Benson will be speaking at the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation luncheon Aug. 29. NewOrleansSaints.com will have news and photo coverage of the event.
- Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited three schools Monday, Aug. 28, to treat the teachers to a bit of back-to-school recognition and assistance. NewOrleansSaints.com will have photo coverage Aug. 29.
- The roster cuts to get the team down to the final 53 will be announced today. NewOrleansSaints.com and Saints social media channels will have coverage of all the roster moves.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.