Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, September 4

- Sean Payton will address the media after today's practice around 1:45 p.m. Watch it live at bit.ly/CoachLive
- Read senior writer John DeShazier's column: Drew Brees '100 percent' as he prepares for Falcons game
- The team released its first injury report of Falcons week on Wednesday. Three players were on the list. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com around 3 p.m. for Thursday's report.
- Watch what Jairus Byrd, Keenan Lewis and Kenny Vaccaro had to say about facing the Falcons.
- Click through the photos from Wednesday's practice.