Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, September 4

Coach Payton will speak with the media around 1:45 p.m.

Sep 04, 2014 at 01:39 AM
  1. Sean Payton will address the media after today's practice around 1:45 p.m. Watch it live at bit.ly/CoachLive
  1. Read senior writer John DeShazier's column: Drew Brees '100 percent' as he prepares for Falcons game
  1. The team released its first injury report of Falcons week on Wednesday. Three players were on the list. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com around 3 p.m. for Thursday's report.
  1. Watch what Jairus Byrd, Keenan Lewis and Kenny Vaccaro had to say about facing the Falcons.
  1. Click through the photos from Wednesday's practice.
