Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, August 7

- The New Orleans Saints are traveling to St. Louis on Thursday for their Friday night game against the St. Louis Rams. It will be televised by CST and NFL Network at 7 p.m. central. If you live outside the New Orleans are you may want to purchase Preseason Live. Click here for details.
- Thursday's Black and Blue Report will feature an interview with noted NFL reporter John Clayton. It will post at 1 p.m. central and you can find it here.
- If you want a good chuckle check out this video where Drew Brees makes fun of Coach Sean Payton's driving skills.
- Senior writer John DeShazier wrote about tight end Jimmy Graham's desire to improve.
- Read about the team's new fullback, .