Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, August 10.
- The Saints have a closed practice today in full pads as the team approaches its first preseason game of the 2023 season on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast on Fox8/Gray TV. For more ways to catch the action, visit NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Coach Dennis Allen and some select players will speak to the media following today's practice. You can catch their interviews live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints social media channels, and the Saints YouTube. If you miss the live version stay tuned as the Interviews will also be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the afternoon.
- Get a breakdown of today's action with our Practice Report with Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini tonight at 7:30 p.m., available on Yurview. Also catch up on the action from Aug. 9 if you missed it.
- First look and All-Access photos from today's practice will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon. If you missed photo coverage of Aug. 9 practices, be sure to catch up on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- It was announced Tuesday that due to ongoing heat warnings in the New Orleans area, the Saints have cancelled their final open practice that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10 in an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff. You can read the full release on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Catch the best 100 photos from the team's second week of practices at 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.