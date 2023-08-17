Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 17

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, August 17.
- The Saints are on the road to Los Angeles for joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18. NewOrleansSaints.com will have live post practice media coverage.
- Stay tuned for photo coverage from the joint practices and get caught up on the photos from pracitice on Aug. 15 while awaiting photos from joint practice.
- Catch up on the New Orleans Saints Training Camp report available on Yurview. Their will be a new episode with Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.
- The Saints will take on the Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 20. The game will be broadcast on Fox 8/Gray TV. For local radio coverage, find your station on NewOrleansSaints.com. For all your Saints coverage on the go, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.
- The latest episode of the New Orleans Saints podcast will be out later Thursday, Aug. 17 covering all the storylines from the first day of joint practice. The last episode was a recap of Saints preseason action against the Kansas City Chiefs.