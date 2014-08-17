Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 17

Team will hold its first practice in Metairie Sunday

Aug 17, 2014 at 02:00 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will return to their Metairie training facility for the final two weeks of training camp. The first open practice will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. The Saints also will hold a public training camp practice at Mandeville High School on Wednesday, Aug. 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The final training camp practice will be Tuesday, Aug. 26 from 8:50 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. at the team's Metairie facility. Please note that practice times can be changed or the practice can be moved inside and closed to the public at a moment's notice based on inclement weather.
  1. Coach Sean Payton will address the media at the end of Sunday's practice. You can watch it live here.
  1. The Saints improved to 2-0 in the preseason with Friday's 31-24 win over the Titans. John DeShazier and Sean Kelley broke down the key aspects of the win in our Postgame Wrap video. Watch it here.
  1. Check out our three photo galleries - game action, fans and Saintsations.
  1. A great way to follow the Saints is with our official mobile app. You can find out how to download it here.
