Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 17

- The New Orleans Saints will return to their Metairie training facility for the final two weeks of training camp. The first open practice will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. The Saints also will hold a public training camp practice at Mandeville High School on Wednesday, Aug. 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The final training camp practice will be Tuesday, Aug. 26 from 8:50 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. at the team's Metairie facility. Please note that practice times can be changed or the practice can be moved inside and closed to the public at a moment's notice based on inclement weather.
- Coach Sean Payton will address the media at the end of Sunday's practice. You can watch it live here.
- The Saints improved to 2-0 in the preseason with Friday's 31-24 win over the Titans. John DeShazier and Sean Kelley broke down the key aspects of the win in our Postgame Wrap video. Watch it here.
- Check out our three photo galleries - game action, fans and Saintsations.
- A great way to follow the Saints is with our official mobile app. You can find out how to download it here.