Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 13

Saints take on the Chiefs in week 1 preseason action at the Caesars Superdome

Aug 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 11.

  1. The Saints open the 2023 season against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome. The week 1 preseason action will be broadcast on Fox8/Gray TV. For more ways to catch the action, visit NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. Catch game media availability live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints social media channels, and the Saints YouTube. If you miss the live version stay tuned as the interviews will also be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the day.
  3. Get a breakdown of today's game with the Saints Training Camp Report with Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini tonight at 7:30 p.m., available on Yurview. Also catch up on the action from Aug. 10 if you missed it.
  4. Stay tuned for all the photos from Champions Square, fans coverage and, of course, all the game action on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  5. Also be on the lookout for all the video coverage from the game like game highlights and the pregame huddle on NewOrleansSaints.com and on Saints social media channels.

Photos: Best of Saints Training Camp 2023 | Week 3 Action

Catch the best 50 photos from the team's third week of practices at 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 11.
