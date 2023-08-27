Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Aug. 27.
- The Saints take on the Houston Texans in Week 3 of preseason NFL action. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 7 p.m. For all the Saints coverage leading up to kickoff, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.
With another game in the Caesars Superdome, NewOrleansSaints.com will have coverage of not only the game, but all the festivities in Champions Square as well.
- Senior writer John DeShazier, team reporter Erin Summers and digital media contributor Todd Graffagnini will cover the game for NewOrleansSaints.com. To prepare for the kickoff, check out DeShazier's four quarter outlook for the preseason finale.
Stay tuned for exclusive coverage of the pregame huddle on NewOrleansSaints.com and Saints social media channels as well as highlights and other video content on NewOrleansSaints.com throughout the game.
The New Orleans Saints attended the annual Touchdown Club of New Orleans "Meet the Saints" luncheon at the Sheraton New Orleans on Aug. 26, 2023. The entire roster was in attendance to the festivities.