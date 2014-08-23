Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 23

Saints play at Indianapolis on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Aug 23, 2014 at 03:00 AM

Flashback: New Orleans Saints vs Indianapolis Colts

Photos of New Orleans Saints previous matchups with the Indianapolis Colts. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

  1. The New Orleans Saints play the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium at 7 p.m. central. It will be nationally televised by CBS. Here are the details on how you can watch or listen to the game.
  1. Coach Sean Payton will address the media following the game. You can watch it live here.
  1. Senior writer John DeShazier previewed the game with a look at five things to keep an eye on. Read it here.
  1. The annual Kickoff Luncheon was Friday. Read about the event and check out some photos here.
  1. Fantasy football drafts are just around the corner. We'll be providing you with weekly Saints fantasy content. Check out our video show, our first story and podcast.
