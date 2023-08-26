Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Aug. 26

Saints are day away from preseason clash against Houston Texans

Aug 26, 2023 at 08:32 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 26.

  1. The Saints are about to take on the Houston Texans in Week 3 of preseason NFL action on Sunday, Aug. 27. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 7 p.m. For all the Saints coverage leading up to kickoff, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.
  2. For those looking for new ways to keep up with the New Orleans Saints, NFL+ lets you watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Sign up for NFL+ here.
  3. The Saints are hosting our first ever Fantasy Football Draft Experience presented by Coca-Cola at the Caesars Superdome. NewOrleansSaints.com will have coverage of the festivities.
  4. The annual "Meet the Saints" luncheon takes place at 1 p.m. with a Saints media panel discussion to also begin at 1 p.m. NewOrleansSaints.com will have media coverage of the event.
  5. Stay tuned for our hype video coming 24 hours before kickoff on NewOrleansSaints.com and Saints social media channels.

