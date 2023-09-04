Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 4

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, September 4.
- The New Orleans Saints will practice on Monday to prepare for Sunday's regular season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
- Following practice, around 1:45 p.m., coach Dennis Allen and select players will speak to the media. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube page, and the Saints social channels.
- Heading to the game on Sunday? Be sure to download the Saints Mobile App presented by Verizon to access your tickets, participate in the pregame light show, and more.
- As the week goes on, keep up to date with NewOrleansSaints.com to follow along with player and coach interviews, articles, and more.
- Saints fans can now watch live local and prime time regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+ this season.
Catch the best 25 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their preseason week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans on Aug. 27, 2023.