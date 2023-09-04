Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 4

Saints gear up for the weekend's matchup against the Tennessee Titans

Sep 04, 2023 at 11:58 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, September 4.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice on Monday to prepare for Sunday's regular season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
  2. Following practice, around 1:45 p.m., coach Dennis Allen and select players will speak to the media. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube page, and the Saints social channels.
  3. Heading to the game on Sunday? Be sure to download the Saints Mobile App presented by Verizon to access your tickets, participate in the pregame light show, and more.
  4. As the week goes on, keep up to date with NewOrleansSaints.com to follow along with player and coach interviews, articles, and more.
  5. Saints fans can now watch live local and prime time regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+ this season.

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Texans | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

Catch the best 25 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their preseason week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans on Aug. 27, 2023.

New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame warmups from the New Orleans Saints ahead of their game against the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
