Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 14

Saints defeat Chiefs 26-24 in down to the wire ending in preseason week 1 on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Aug 14, 2023 at 09:06 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 14.

  1. The Saints defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in week 1 of preseason 26-24. Catchup on all the coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com or on the Saints App presented by Verizon.
  2. The Saints will practice tomorrow in shells at 4:10 to 6:10 p.m. before heading to Los Angeles for joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18.
  3. Stay tuned for our Saints Training Camp Report when the Saints join the Chargers for joint practice later in the week available on Yurview.
  4. If you missed the game, check out the highlights on NewOrleanssSaints.com. The Saints went down to the wire with the Chiefs, securing the victory on the final play of the game.
  5. Catch up on all the photo coverage from Sunday's game on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Photos: Fans and Sideline Guests | Saints vs. Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 13, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 13, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
