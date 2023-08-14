Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, August 14.
- The Saints defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in week 1 of preseason 26-24. Catchup on all the coverage on NewOrleansSaints.com or on the Saints App presented by Verizon.
- The Saints will practice tomorrow in shells at 4:10 to 6:10 p.m. before heading to Los Angeles for joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18.
- Stay tuned for our Saints Training Camp Report when the Saints join the Chargers for joint practice later in the week available on Yurview.
- If you missed the game, check out the highlights on NewOrleanssSaints.com. The Saints went down to the wire with the Chiefs, securing the victory on the final play of the game.
- Catch up on all the photo coverage from Sunday's game on NewOrleansSaints.com.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 13, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.