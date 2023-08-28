Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 28

Saints finish the preseason 2-1 after 17-13 loss against the Houston Texans

Aug 28, 2023 at 09:34 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Texans | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
1 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
31 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
33 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
34 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
35 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
36 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
37 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
38 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
39 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
40 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
41 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
42 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
43 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
44 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
45 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
46 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
47 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
48 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
49 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
50 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
51 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
52 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
53 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
54 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
55 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
56 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
57 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
58 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
59 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
60 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
61 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
62 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
63 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
64 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
65 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
66 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
67 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
68 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
69 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
70 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
71 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
72 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
73 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
74 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
75 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
76 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
77 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
78 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
79 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
80 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
81 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
82 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
83 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
84 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
85 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
86 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
87 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
88 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
89 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
90 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
91 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
92 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
93 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
94 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
95 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
96 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
97 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
98 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
99 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
100 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
101 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
102 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
103 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
104 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
105 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
106 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
107 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
108 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
109 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
110 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
111 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
112 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
113 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
114 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
115 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
116 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
117 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
118 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
119 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
120 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
121 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
122 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
123 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
124 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
125 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
126 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
127 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
128 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
129 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
130 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
131 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
132 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
133 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
134 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
135 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
136 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
137 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
138 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
139 / 139

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 28.

  1. With preseason and training camp wrapped up, NewOrleansSaints.com will be recapping all that happened. To start, check out the Saints podcast featuring Erin Summers and John DeShazier out later today. The previous episode of the podcast featured Scott Sidwell, son of the late Steve Sidwell, former defensive coordinator of the Dome Patrol era of the New Orleans Saints.
  2. NewOrleansSaints.com has photo coverage from their game against the Texans. See all the snapshots from Sunday night's game.
  3. Yurview will broadcast a recap of the Texans game at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28. If you miss the broadcast, it will be available on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the night.
  4. NewOrleansSaints.com has photo coverage of two events that happened over the weekend, the Meet the Saints luncheon and Fantasy Football Draft Experience presented by Coca-Cola at the Caesars Superdome. See the photos of the Fantasy Football Draft Experience and photos of the Meet the Saints luncheon.
  5. If you missed exclusive coverage of the pregame huddle in the game against the Houston Texans, it is available on NewOrleansSaints.com. Quarterback Jameis Winston led the huddle in the final preseason matchup.

