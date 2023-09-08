Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 8

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, September 8.
- The Saints practice this afternoon. After practice, the Saints locker room will be open to the media and head coach Dennis Allen will have a live press conference at 1:45 p.m.
- On Sept. 9, the Saints Kickoff Run takes place. Take on the 5k race finishing in the Caesars Superdome before the NFL regular season starts.
- NewOrleansSaints.com will have the latest episode of the practice report with Erin Summers later in the day. Also, catch up on the Sept. 7 edition if you missed it.
- For those taking in our home opener against the Tennessee Titans, be sure to download the Saints Mobile App presented by Verizon to access your tickets, participate in the pregame Light Up the Dome, and more.
- It will be time to get hype as the Saints release their hype video for the game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10. Be on the lookout on NewOrleansSaints.com for the release.
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.