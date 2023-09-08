Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 8

Sep 08, 2023 at 09:05 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, September 8.

  1. The Saints practice this afternoon. After practice, the Saints locker room will be open to the media and head coach Dennis Allen will have a live press conference at 1:45 p.m.
  2. On Sept. 9, the Saints Kickoff Run takes place. Take on the 5k race finishing in the Caesars Superdome before the NFL regular season starts.
  3. NewOrleansSaints.com will have the latest episode of the practice report with Erin Summers later in the day. Also, catch up on the Sept. 7 edition if you missed it.
  4. For those taking in our home opener against the Tennessee Titans, be sure to download the Saints Mobile App presented by Verizon to access your tickets, participate in the pregame Light Up the Dome, and more.
  5. It will be time to get hype as the Saints release their hype video for the game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10. Be on the lookout on NewOrleansSaints.com for the release.

Saints High School Coach of the Week 2023: Devin Ducote

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
1 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
2 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
3 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
4 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
5 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
6 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
7 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
8 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
9 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
10 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
11 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
12 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
13 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
14 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
15 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
16 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
17 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
18 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
19 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.
20 / 20

The New Orleans Saints honor Devin Ducote of West Feliciana High School as our latest High School Coach of the Week.

Austin Pasco/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 7

Saints practicing again in preparation for Sept. 10 clash against Tennessee Titans
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Team hits the practice field as home opener on Sept. 10 against Tennessee Titans rapidly approaches
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Saints off practice as the season opener against the Titans on Sept. 10 approaches
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 4

Saints gear up for the weekend's matchup against the Tennessee Titans
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 1

Saints head into a new month as the team continues preparations for the matchup against the Tennessee Titans
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 31

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 30

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 29

Saints return to practice today to start preparing for home opener Sept. 10 against Tennessee Titans
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Aug. 28

Saints finish the preseason 2-1 after 17-13 loss against the Houston Texans
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Aug. 27

Saints host the Texans in their final preseason clash at the Caesars Superdome
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Aug. 26

Saints are day away from preseason clash against Houston Texans
Advertising