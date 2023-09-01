Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 1

Saints head into a new month as the team continues preparations for the matchup against the Tennessee Titans

Sep 01, 2023 at 08:52 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, September 1.

  1. NewOrleansSaints.com will be helping you Meet the 53 with a photo gallery that lets you see the entire roster and shows you the faces of those that will wear the black and gold helmets for your Saints this season. It will be released later in the day.
  2. NewOrleansSaints.com will have photo coverage of our first Sanderson Farms Under the Lights Game for the 2023 season. The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws and Bay High Tigers will battle it out in the Battle of the Crab Trap at 7 p.m. in the Bay St. Louis Sports Complex. Stay tuned for a photo gallery of the action on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. NewOrleansSaints.com will also have the best photos for the month of August. Later in the day, a photo gallery with all the best photos from training camp and preseason from the month of August will be released.
  4. The Saints open the season at home against the Tennessee Titans at noon Sept. 10. To stay up to date leading up to the game and get access to things like Light Up the Dome or the Coca-Cola Football Challenge if you are going to be at the Caesars Superdome on Sept. 10, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.
  5. Saints fans can now watch live local and prime time regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+ this season.

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Texans | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

Catch the best 25 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their preseason week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans on Aug. 27, 2023.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.
The Saints Cheer Krewe entertained our fans during Preseason Week 3 between New Orleans and the Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Check out the pregame warmups from the New Orleans Saints ahead of their game against the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
Check out the pregame warmups from the New Orleans Saints ahead of their game against the Houston Texans in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans cheered on the team during 2023 Preseason Week 3 against the Houston Texans on August 27, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome.

Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.
Fans get ready for the Preseason Week 3 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by former Saints running back Mike Strachan.

