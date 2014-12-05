Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 5, 2014

- Coach Payton will address the media following practice around 1 p.m. Rob Ryan will follow. Watch live at bit.ly/CoachLive
- Read senior writer John DeShazier's column: Saints to have full complement of runners against Panthers
- Click through the photos from the Royal Sonesta's 9th Annual Lighting of the Balconies
- Don't forget to vote your favorite Saints players to the Pro Bowl by clicking here.
- The final injuiry report of Panthers week will be released around 3 p.m. Check back to NewOrleansSaints.com for the latest.