Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 11

Saints head to the Caesars Superdome for practice as preseason matchup against Kansas City approaches

Aug 11, 2023 at 08:49 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 11.

  1. The Saints will get a chance to tryout the new turf for the first time as the team approaches its first preseason game of the 2023 season on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast on Fox8/Gray TV. For more ways to catch the action, visit NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. Catch post-practice media availability live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints social media channels, and the Saints YouTube. If you miss the live version stay tuned as the Interviews will also be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the afternoon.
  3. Get a breakdown of today's action with our Practice Report with Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini tonight at 9:30 p.m., available on Yurview. Also catch up on the action from Aug. 10 if you missed it.
  4. First look and All-Access photos from today's practice will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com this afternoon. If you missed photo coverage of Aug. 10 practices, be sure to catch up on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  5. It was announced Tuesday that due to ongoing heat warnings in the New Orleans area, the Saints have cancelled their final open practice that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10 in an effort to protect the health and safety of Saints fans, players, coaches and staff. You can read the full release on NewOrleansSaints.com.

Photos: First look inside 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 8/10/23

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 10.

