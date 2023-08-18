Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 18

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 18.
- The Saints are in Costa Mesa, California for joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers Friday, Aug. 18. NewOrleansSaints.com will have live post practice media coverage at 2:05 p.m. CT.
- Stay tuned for photo coverage from the joint practice from Friday and get caught up on the photos from practice on Aug. 17 while awaiting photos from Aug. 18.
- Senior writer John DeShazier and digital contributor Todd Graffagnini will bring NewOrleansSaints.com coverage from the second day of joint practices. Catch up on DeShazier's coverage from the first day of joint practice as well as Graffagnini's key observations.
- Catch up on the New Orleans Saints Training Camp report available on Yurview. A new episode with Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini airs at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 and catch up on the Thursday, Aug. 17 edition.
- The Saints will take on the Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 20. The game will be broadcast on Fox 8/Gray TV. For local radio coverage, find your station on NewOrleansSaints.com. For all your Saints coverage on the go, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.